Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday said a women-led protest will be held against the state government on November 19 in Dharamshala over the failure to fulfil its promise of ₹1,500 monthly assistance to women.

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal

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Addressing a meeting of the party’s state office bearers in Kangra, Bindal said that with this protest at Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala, women will seek accountability from the Congress government regarding its electoral promises.

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“The BJP will strongly raise this demand and seek accountability from the Congress government regarding its electoral promises. The party will seek release of ₹72,000, not just ₹1,500 and demand that the benefit be extended to all 28 lakh women in the state,” Bindal said.

He said the BJP will launch a statewide Seva Doot Abhiyan from December 1 to December 25, covering all 68 assembly constituencies of the state.

“The campaign will focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots structure, increasing the participation of workers and expanding public outreach across the state,” he said.

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