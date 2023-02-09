Himachal braces for another spell of snow, yellow alert issued

Himachal is set for another spell of snow and rains as a fresh western disturbance became active over the north-western Himalayas on Wednesday.

A yellow alert warning for thunderstorms and lightning over plains, low hills and mid hills has also been issued for Thursday and Friday.

Director of Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre Surender Paul said that higher reaches are likely to get heavy snowfall till February 11.

As the temperatures could drop considerably, the fruit growers have been advised to do thatching of freshly planted horticulture and agriculture crops to protect them from cold.

Cattle rearers have been asked to keep livestock indoors due to low temperature and make arrangements for keeping them warm.

Bee-keepers should do winter packing immediately to colonies and give artificial feed to honeybees as there is scarcity of flowers during these days, the MeT centre advised.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures across the state dropped marginally on Wednesday. Keylong, the administrative headquarters of the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place with a low of -12.4 degrees Celsius followed by Kukumseri (-8.8 degrees Celsius) and Kalpa (-2.2 degrees Celsius).

Reckong Peo in Kinnaur shivered at -0.4 degrees Celsius, while Manali recorded a low of 0 degree Celsius and Narkanda, a quaint hill station about 65km from Shimla on Hindustan-Tibet road, experienced 0.5 degrees Celsius.

State capital Shimla saw a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 5.1 degrees Celsius, Palampur 5degrees Celsius and Dharamshala 6.2 degrees Celsius.

As per the state disaster response authority, a total of 140 roads, including three national highways, were blocked for traffic across the state. Maximum 120 were blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district alone, while nine roads were out of bounds in Chamba.

The electricity supply has returned to normal as only four power transformers needed to be fixed. Ten drinking supply schemes are also to be restored — six in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Chamba.