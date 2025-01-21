Himachal CM dedicates devp projects worth 88.68 crore for Kangra assembly

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹88.68 crore in the Kangra assembly constituency on Tuesday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He laid the foundation stone of ₹60.12 crore sewerage schemes for gram panchayats of Birta, Ghurkadi, Lalehd, Mataur, Natehad and surrounding areas. Additionally, he initiated improvement work on roads connecting Dehra Arala, Gawla Andrad, Tarsuh, Lalehd, Birta, Jogipur, Sevkara and Natehad at a cost of ₹12.59 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV substation Daulatpur under the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to be constructed with an outlay of ₹10.81 crore. Furthermore, he initiated the augmentation work of the lift drinking water scheme for villages including Ichhi, Mataur, Nandehad, Kotakwala, Zamanabad, Abdullahpur, Mihalu, Jogibala, Sahoda and Gaggal at a cost of ₹5.16 crore.

CM announces Jal Shakti Division for Kangra

CM Sukhu announced the setting up of a division of the Jal Shakti Department in Kangra and assured the introduction of new courses in Matour College besides strengthening water and electricity schemes in the area. These were announced during a public gathering. The construction work for the Rajiv Gandhi day boarding school in Kangra would begin soon, he said adding that plans to construct a new bridge over Jalodi Khad are underway.

Sukhu expressed confidence that the Kangra district would witness a significant development over the next five years and the present state government would ensure progress and prosperity of grassroots communities. The people of the area would get improved water supply, healthcare and other essential facilities nearer to their homes.

The CM said that the government was committed to revitalising the rural economy, as over 80% of the population of the state resides in rural areas and highlighted several measures to strengthen the rural sector.

