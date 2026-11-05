Himachal CM: Power sale to Rajasthan to fetch 400 crore in 4 months

The state government will generate revenue of ₹400 crore over the next four months by selling electricity to Rajasthan, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. The government has entered into an agreement to sell electricity to Rajasthan at a rate of ₹15.50 per unit, he said while addressing a gathering at Bhanjraru Kala Manch in the Churah assembly constituency of Chamba district.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with kin of MLA Nand Lal during his cremation in Deothi village, Rampur. (HT)

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He also said that the state government has strongly taken up the matter with the central government to increase Himachal Pradesh’s free power share in the 180 MW Baira-Siul Hydroelectric Project to 50%, following the completion of 44 years of its operation.

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He announced that four senior secondary schools at Himgiri, Thalli, Jajjakothi, and Maroond in the Churah constituency will be affiliated with the CBSE. He added that the government has opened two to three CBSE-affiliated schools in every assembly constituency and recruited more than 2,700 teachers. “More than 100 new CBSE-affiliated schools are to be opened across the state,” he said, while accusing the previous BJP government of opening health and educational institutions without ensuring the availability of adequate staff.

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{{^usCountry}} He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine development projects worth ₹60.67 crore at Bhanjraru to strengthen road infrastructure and other services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine development projects worth ₹60.67 crore at Bhanjraru to strengthen road infrastructure and other services. {{/usCountry}}

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Nand Lal, four-time MLA from Rampur assembly constituency and chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Deothi in Rampur of Shimla district. CM Sukhu laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader and shares grief with the bereaved family.

“He was a dedicated soldier of the party who worked tirelessly for the welfare and upliftment of the people of Rampur,” he said