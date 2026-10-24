Himachal: Congress trying to take credit for Centre’s UDAN scheme, says BJP MP

BJP member of Parliament and former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap criticised the Congress government for allegedly attempting to take credit for development projects being implemented under the Central government’s ambitious regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.

By February 2026, a cumulative 38 regional air routes had been operationalised, connecting four heliports under the scheme, said BJP leader Suresh Kashyap. (HT File)

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Kashyap alleged that the government led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appears more interested in inauguration ceremonies, publicity and political credit than in acknowledging the actual contribution of the Central government.

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He said that, according to official figures presented in Parliament, ₹213.5 crore had been allocated for aviation infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN scheme up to June 2024, of which ₹160.4 crore had been utilised. By February 2026, a cumulative 38 regional air routes had been operationalised, connecting four heliports under the scheme.

“These figures clearly demonstrate the commitment of the Central government towards improving air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and geographically challenging areas,” Kashyap said.

“When the scheme belongs to the Central government and financial assistance is being provided under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, why is the Sukhu government trying to project these achievements as its exclusive contribution?” he asked.

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{{^usCountry}} Kashyap further alleged that BJP members of Parliament were being deliberately sidelined during inauguration ceremonies, with their names and participation being overlooked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kashyap further alleged that BJP members of Parliament were being deliberately sidelined during inauguration ceremonies, with their names and participation being overlooked. {{/usCountry}}

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