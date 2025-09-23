Himachal: Expect light rain on Sept 24, 25

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on September 24 and 25. The weather office said that dry weather is likely to prevail on September 23 and later from September 26 to 28 in the state. Officials said that no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures is expected during the next 2-3 days, thereafter, they are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees during the next subsequent 3-4 days. Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 20, as many as 451 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

During the past 24 hours, the monsoon activity was weak over the state and light rain was observed at isolated places. The highest rainfall of 5.5 mm was recorded in Sarahan, followed by Murari Devi (2.6 mm), Dhaulakuan (1.0 mm) and Kangra (0.6 mm).

Meanwhile, the road connectivity in the rain-battered Himachal continued to remain affected in different regions of the state, with 354 roads, including two national highways blocked, on Monday. It included 120 roads in Mandi district, followed by 106 roads in Kullu and 40 in Kangra.

NH-03 in Kullu and NH-503A in Una district continued to remain blocked on Monday. Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 20, as many as 451 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. This includes 262 deaths due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and drowning, while 189 people have died in road accidents. More than 8,000 houses have either been partially or completely damaged so far.