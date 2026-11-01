Himachal govt reshuffles 5 HPAS officers

In an administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has assigned new responsibilities to 5 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers.

Krishan Kumar has been appointed SDM in Sarkaghat of Mandi district. (HT Photo for representation)

Bhupendra Kumar, a 2009-batch HPAS officer, has been appointed as the managing director (MD) of the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC).

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The position had fallen vacant after IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi was appointed MD of the Himachal Pradesh General Industries Corporation (HPGIC). Following Gandhi’s (IPS-2012) transition to HPGIC on October 24, the government has now handed over the responsibility of HPSIDC to Bhupendra Kumar.

Nauni University registrar transferred

Siddharth Acharya (HPAS-2013), who was the registrar of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has also been asked to report to the department of personnel for the upcoming posting. He was also holding the additional charge of administrator of Manav Bharti University, Solan.

Acharya had hit the spotlight in the first week of October after vice-chancellor of the university, Dr HS Baweja, had issued orders divesting Acharya of his administrative and statutory powers. Baweja had stripped Acharya of his powers, citing alleged gross misconduct, insubordination, dereliction of duty and defiance of his orders.

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{{^usCountry}} Though, the state government backing Acharya had set aside VC’s order saying “the order of VC is hereby withdrawn and shall be treated as inoperative and without legal effect”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though, the state government backing Acharya had set aside VC’s order saying “the order of VC is hereby withdrawn and shall be treated as inoperative and without legal effect”. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Surendra Kumar (HPAS-2015), general manager, District Industries Centre, Solan, has been given the additional charge of registrar of the Nauni university and administrator of Manav Bharti University, Solan.

Krishan Kumar appointed as Sarkarghat SDM

Krishan Kumar has been appointed SDM in Sarkaghat of Mandi district. Apart from this, two officers have been given the additional charge of reporting to the personnel department and one officer has been given the additional charge of two universities. Current SDM of Sarkaghat Rajinder Kumar Gautam (HPAS-2022) has been directed to report to the department of personnel for the upcoming posting.

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