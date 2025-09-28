Himachal health minister postpones foreign visit amid criticism from BJP

Facing mounting criticism on social media and political backlash, Himachal Pradesh health minister Dr (Col) Dhaniram Shandil has postponed his proposed foreign visit along with a 10-member delegation of health department officials. The trip, originally scheduled from October 2 to October 11, had sparked controversy after reports emerged that the minister’s son was included in the list of travellers at government expense, prompting opposition parties to question its necessity amid the state’s disaster situation. Himachal Pradesh health minister Dr (Col) Dhaniram Shandil (HT File)

The BJP raised objections, with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur questioning the foreign trip at a time when the state was grappling with losses due to recent monsoon rains. Thakur took to social media to criticise the planned visit.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Shandil clarified that the tour has been deferred by six months due to the prevailing disaster conditions. “Family members can travel on their own expenses. My son was accompanying me due to health reasons and there is nothing wrong in that,” he said, adding that both his son and daughter-in-law were to travel at personal expense.

At a press conference, Shandil defended the purpose of such foreign exposure visits, saying they were essential for modernising Himachal’s healthcare system. “In the health services and medical sector, our government has introduced reformed and modern methods of treatment. Robotic surgeries have begun at Tanda Medical College and Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital. We want to learn from global best practices and apply them here,” he said.

Shandil dismissed opposition criticism as misinformation. “The BJP is putting false allegations on my proposed visit. But we will prove and improve the health system in the state. During their regime, hospitals had no doctors and no facilities. Today, we have recruited 200 doctors and another 200 are being appointed,” he said.

He added that while the state faces financial constraints, the government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and stopping exploitation by private hospitals. “These visits are necessary to adopt advanced healthcare models,” he said.