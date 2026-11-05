Himachal high court: No commercial stalls in 100-metre zone of Renuka lake

The Himachal Pradesh high court has ordered a strict ban on setting up commercial stalls and tents within a 100-metre buffer zone of the Renuka Lake and Parshuram Tal during the upcoming Renuka Ji Fair, emphasising the need to protect the ecologically fragile Renuka Ji Wetland and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The matter has been listed for further hearing and compliance review on December 15.

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A division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi issued the directions while hearing a bunch of petitions concerning environmental protection and regulatory arrangements in and around the Renuka Ji area. The fair is scheduled to be held between November 19 and 24.

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“A no-commercial-activity buffer of less than 100 metres around the Renuka Lake and Parshuram Tal, be put in place along with the parikarma route, so that the pilgrims visiting the place can walk around the site with a view of the Tal which is obviously being blocked by the stalls,” read the detailed judgment.

The court also imposed strict restrictions on noise pollution, directing that loudspeakers and amplified sound systems shall not be used within the sanctuary limits. It further directed that cultural programmes and stages be organised outside the sanctuary area. The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has been tasked with monitoring noise levels on a daily basis during the fair.

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{{^usCountry}} On sanitation and waste management, the authorities have been directed to ensure the availability of at least 100 temporary toilets and deploy additional sanitation personnel to maintain cleanliness throughout the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On sanitation and waste management, the authorities have been directed to ensure the availability of at least 100 temporary toilets and deploy additional sanitation personnel to maintain cleanliness throughout the event. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also directed the constitution of a joint flying squad at the entry points to monitor and restrict the use of plastic during the fair. Vendors will be held responsible for collecting and taking back packaging waste generated through their commercial activities.

For effective implementation of the directions, the court has provided for an inspection committee comprising the amicus curiae, officials from the wildlife department and Pollution Control Board, along with nominees of the deputy commissioner. The committee will undertake joint inspections before and after the fair to assess compliance with the environmental safeguards.

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The bench also expressed concern over delays in removing unauthorised structures and encroachments on government land in the Renuka Ji area.

The matter has been listed for further hearing and compliance review on December 15.