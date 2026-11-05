Himachal: High court quashes appointment of Kullu temple’s kardar

The Himachal Pradesh high court has quashed an order of the Kullu deputy commissioner (DC), appointing a hereditary manager (kardar) of the Devta Triyugi Narayan Temple in Kullu district without consulting the temple’s traditional devotees.

The court has directed the Kullu deputy commissioner to convene a meeting of devotees to reach a consensus. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Justice Sandeep Sharma, while disposing of a petition filed by Karam Chand, directed the Kullu administration to convene a meeting of the temple’s traditional devotees, known as Hariyans, within four weeks to decide the appointment through consensus.

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“Once a meeting is convened and the report is submitted by the tehsildar, the DC shall pass appropriate orders taking note of observations made in the instant judgment as well as Wajib-ul-Arz, wherein admittedly there is no provision that in the event of removal of kardar, his or her legal representative can be appointed on hereditary basis,” read the October 29 order. The detailed judgement has been made available now.

The former kardar, Purshotam Ram, was removed in 2017 following allegations of misappropriation of temple land. After his death, his son Krishan Baldev claimed the position on hereditary grounds, relying on the customary record known as Wajib-ul-Arz. However, the petitioners, led by Karam Chand, contended that hereditary succession could not automatically be enforced when the previous office-holder had been removed on grounds of misconduct.

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{{^usCountry}} On January 16, 2024, the DC directed the tehsildar of Bhuntar to convene a meeting of the Hariyans to ascertain their views and reach a consensus on the appointment of the new kardar. However, following a review petition filed by Krishan Baldev, the DC modified the earlier decision and appointed him directly without holding the proposed community meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On January 16, 2024, the DC directed the tehsildar of Bhuntar to convene a meeting of the Hariyans to ascertain their views and reach a consensus on the appointment of the new kardar. However, following a review petition filed by Krishan Baldev, the DC modified the earlier decision and appointed him directly without holding the proposed community meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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