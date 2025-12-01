Himachal logs 95% rainfall deficit in November, snow likely this week

Himachal Pradesh has recorded a rainfall deficit of around 95% in November, with most districts in the hill state recording more than 90% deficit. Kullu and Una have recorded a rainfall deficit of 96% each, while the lowest rainfall deficit of 84% has been recorded in Kinnaur district. (HT File)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has received only 1 mm of actual rainfall against the normal of 19.7 mm. The highest rainfall deficit of 100% has been recorded in Sirmaur district, followed by 99% in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Chamba districts.

Kullu and Una have recorded a rainfall deficit of 96% each, while the lowest rainfall deficit of 84% has been recorded in Kinnaur district.

Snowfall likely on Dec 4, 5

The weather office in Shimla has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places on December 4 and 5 over the mid and high hill areas of the state. Dry weather is likely to prevail during the remaining days of the week.

Minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees over the next 2–3 days; thereafter, they are expected to fall gradually by 2–5 degrees over the subsequent 2–3 days. No significant change is expected in maximum temperatures over the next 3–4 days; thereafter, they are likely to fall gradually by 2–3 degrees over the subsequent 2–3 days.

The lowest minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Tabo at minus 4.7°C, followed closely by minus 4.6°C in Kukumseri and minus 3.1°C in Samdho. The minimum temperatures at a few stations were normal or near normal; at some stations, they were below normal by 2–3 degrees, and they ranged between minus 5°C and 12°C across the state. During the last 24 hours, dry weather was observed over the state and there was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures during this period.