Himachal MBBS student alleges ragging in Hamirpur college, inquiry initiated

An alleged case of ragging has come to light at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College here, with a first-year MBBS student claiming he was subjected to repeated harassment and mental torture by some senior students, officials said on Tuesday.

Principal Dr Ramesh Bharti says strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student is found guilty.

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In an email addressed to college authorities, the student, originally from another state, alleged that more than half a dozen second-year MBBS students had been mistreating him for some time. Following the complaint, the college administration has launched an inquiry.

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The college’s anti-ragging committee held a meeting Tuesday where various aspects of the complaint were discussed, officials said. Some of the students suspected to be involved in the alleged ragging were called before the committee one by one and questioned behind closed doors. The committee also recorded their statements as part of the inquiry.

When contacted, college principal Dr Ramesh Bharti said that he was informed by head of anti-ragging committee, Professor Monica, on Monday morning that a complaint had been received regarding alleged indecent behaviour by some second-year students.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the complainant mentioned several instances of mistreatment meted out to him by some second-year students, such as not making eye contact and calling names to belittle him. The principal said some of the accused students were thoroughly questioned. “The anti-ragging committee is conducting the inquiry. If any student is found guilty, strict disciplinary action will be taken,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the complainant mentioned several instances of mistreatment meted out to him by some second-year students, such as not making eye contact and calling names to belittle him. The principal said some of the accused students were thoroughly questioned. “The anti-ragging committee is conducting the inquiry. If any student is found guilty, strict disciplinary action will be taken,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The college is said to have faced a similar case last year, however, authorities had claimed that no such incident took place and that the complaint was false.