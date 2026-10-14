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Himachal MBBS student alleges ragging in Hamirpur college, inquiry initiated

In an email addressed to college authorities, the student, originally from another state, alleged that more than half a dozen second-year MBBS students had been mistreating him for some time

Published on: Oct 14, 2026, 07:52:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Hamirpur
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An alleged case of ragging has come to light at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College here, with a first-year MBBS student claiming he was subjected to repeated harassment and mental torture by some senior students, officials said on Tuesday.

Principal Dr Ramesh Bharti says strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student is found guilty.
Principal Dr Ramesh Bharti says strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student is found guilty.

In an email addressed to college authorities, the student, originally from another state, alleged that more than half a dozen second-year MBBS students had been mistreating him for some time. Following the complaint, the college administration has launched an inquiry.

The college’s anti-ragging committee held a meeting Tuesday where various aspects of the complaint were discussed, officials said. Some of the students suspected to be involved in the alleged ragging were called before the committee one by one and questioned behind closed doors. The committee also recorded their statements as part of the inquiry.

When contacted, college principal Dr Ramesh Bharti said that he was informed by head of anti-ragging committee, Professor Monica, on Monday morning that a complaint had been received regarding alleged indecent behaviour by some second-year students.

The college is said to have faced a similar case last year, however, authorities had claimed that no such incident took place and that the complaint was false.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Himachal MBBS student alleges ragging in Hamirpur college, inquiry initiated
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