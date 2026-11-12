Himachal Police arrest Nalagarh firing accused in Kharar within 5 hours

Baddi police late Tuesday night arrested a man accused of opening fire at a local resident near a timber depot on Ramshahr Road in Nalagarh, apprehending him from Kharar in Punjab’s Mohali district within five hours of registering an FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

Police are currently interrogating the accused to establish the motive behind the attack and recover the weapon used in the crime. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Sahil Singh, a resident of Nalagarh, allegedly fired at Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Ward No. 7, Nalagarh. Aslam sustained three bullet wounds during the attack. He was initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nalagarh and later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The incident occurred on November 10. Following a complaint filed by Joginder Singh, a resident of Pannar village, Nalagarh police registered an FIR under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. The complainant reported that Sahil shot Aslam before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Baddi superintendent of police Vinod Kumar visited the crime scene to oversee the initial investigation and formed special police teams to track the suspect. A team from the Nalagarh police station traced Sahil to Kharar and took him into custody.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The police acted swiftly and the suspect was taken into custody from Kharar within just five hours of registration of the FIR,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The police acted swiftly and the suspect was taken into custody from Kharar within just five hours of registration of the FIR,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police are currently interrogating the accused to establish the motive behind the attack and recover the weapon used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.