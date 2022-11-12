Himachal Pradesh elections: Polling picks up with 37.19% turnout till 1pm

Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a direct fight, recorded a voter turnout of 37.19% in the first five hours of polling till 1pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said.

The voting gradually picked up pace as the sun came up in the hill state, where the BJP is eyeing history by repeating its government, while the Congress is urging voters to go by the tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

The voting started on a slow note with only 5% polling recorded in the first hour. Till 11am, 19.98% polling was recorded.

At 1pm, the state recorded 37.19% turnout.

The highest polling of 41.89% was recorded in Sirmaur district, followed by 41.17% in Mandi, the home district of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The high-altitude Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest of 21.95% , while Chamba saw 28.35% voting till 1pm.

Anni constituency in Kullu recorded a polling of 46.04%, Barsar 45.49%, Jubbal Kotkhai 46.07%, Theog 46% and Rohru constituency recorded a turnout of 46.7%.

The lowest turnout of 21% was recorded in Bhoranj constituency, Rampur with 21.09% and 21.95% in Lahaul-Spiti assembly constituency so far.

Chief minister Thakur voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at the Baglamukhi temple.

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh voted in Rampur. Earlier, they offered prayers at the Shani temple in Shimla.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and Union minister Anurag Thakur voted in Hamirpur along with their family members.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma voted in Shimla, while Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri and his family voted in Haroli, from where he is contesting.

BJP president JP Nadda voted along with family members in Bilaspur, while former chief minister Shanta Kumar also cast his vote.