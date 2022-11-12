Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Mock polling process currently underway, voting to commence at 8am
Live

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Mock polling process currently underway, voting to commence at 8am

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 06:57 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections LIVE updates, November 12, 2022: The ruling BJP is aiming to retain power in the state, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on December 8.

Polling officials check the list of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling materials prior to leaving for the polling station for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, in Kullu. (ANI Photo)
Polling officials check the list of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling materials prior to leaving for the polling station for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, in Kullu. (ANI Photo)(Ajay Kumar)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Himachal Pradesh is voting today for the crucial assembly elections to elect the next government of the hill state. More than 5 million voters will decide the fate of various political parties, which have fielded 412 candidates for 68 assembly constituencies in the single-phase polls.

The voting will commence at 8am and end at 5pm, with 7,884 polling stations spread across Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 7,235 stations are in rural regions while 646 are in urban pockets of the northern state. Additionally, as many as three auxiliary polling stations have been set up in far flung areas of the hill state by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

An official said that 140 polling stations in Lahaul and Spiti districts along with Chamba and Kinnaur are snowbound. There was fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Multiple security forces have been deployed in the state for today's elections, including 67 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 25,000 state police officers. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have been posted as well.

The state has a total of 5,592,828 registered voters, of which, 2,854,945 are men and 2,737,845 are women. In the previous assembly polls in 2017, Himachal Pradesh saw a turnout of 75.57 per cent electors.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to retain power in the hill state, and break the tradition of alternative governments noticed since 1982. The Congress party is relying on its ‘10 guarantees’ that it has promised in its poll manifesto. These include revival of old pension scheme, the state's women receiving a monthly compensation of 1,500, free electricity up to 300 units, free medical treatment in every village through mobile clinics and employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth, among others.

Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the race, striving to make inroads into Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP had whitewashed the 2017 elections, winning 44 of the 68 seats while Congress managed to bag only 21.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 8.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 12, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    Mock polling process ongoing in Himachal before voting starts at 8am

    Mock polling process is currently underway in the northern hill state before electors start voting from 8am until 5pm.

  • Nov 12, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    Preparations underway for polling

    Latest visuals from a booth in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur shared by news agency ANI show preparations in full swing for today's polling.

  • Nov 12, 2022 06:21 AM IST

    412 candidates in the fray

    As many as 412 candidates are in the fray for today's key Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh assembly election bjp congress aam aadmi party + 3 more

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 LIVE: 412 candidates' fate to be sealed today

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections LIVE updates, November 12, 2022: The ruling BJP is aiming to retain power in the state, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on December 8.

Polling officials check the list of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling materials prior to leaving for the polling station for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, in Kullu. (ANI Photo)(Ajay Kumar)
Polling officials check the list of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling materials prior to leaving for the polling station for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, in Kullu. (ANI Photo)(Ajay Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh to vote today, decide 412 candidates' fate: Top 10 points

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election: The voting is scheduled from 8am to 5pm and the ECI has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary polling stations in far-flung areas. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Polling officials carrying EVMs, VVPAT and other polling material leave for the polling stations for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in Kullu. (ANI Photo)
Polling officials carrying EVMs, VVPAT and other polling material leave for the polling stations for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in Kullu. (ANI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP doesn’t work, only campaigns, says Rajiv Shukla

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 01:05 AM IST

BJP government in Himachal hardly worked in five years, said general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla

General secretary of the All India Congress Committee and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla addressing the media in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)
General secretary of the All India Congress Committee and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla addressing the media in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Cong now only known for internal feuds, says Modi

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 03:29 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: “From the two states where the Congress is in power, you hear no news of development but only that of internal conflicts,” PM Narendra Modi said, referring to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. “Can a state develop in such a situation?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chambi in Kangra on Wednesday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chambi in Kangra on Wednesday. (ANI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out