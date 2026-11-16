Himachal showcases traditional crafts, products at India International Trade Fair 2026

Principal resident commissioner of Himachal Pradesh, Ajay Yadav, on Sunday inaugurated the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The pavilion has received an encouraging response from visitors. (HT Photo)

He said that the pavilion, featuring 15 stalls, showcases the rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and diverse range of natural and indigenous products of Himachal Pradesh. Special emphasis has been laid on promoting the state’s handloom and handicrafts, products manufactured by self-help groups (SHGs), and locally produced traditional and natural goods.

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He said that several renowned organisations and enterprises, including Bhuttico Kullu, HIM IRA, HP Handloom and Handicrafts, and Nurpur Silk Mills, are participating in the pavilion. While Bhuttico Kullu and HP Handloom and Handicrafts are showcasing the traditional art and craftsmanship of local artisans, Nurpur Silk Mills is displaying its exquisite range of silk products. HIM IRA, meanwhile, is providing a valuable platform to SHGs to exhibit and market their locally manufactured products.

Yadav said that artisans and entrepreneurs from all districts of Himachal Pradesh have come together to participate in the fair, presenting an impressive collection of indigenous products that reflect the state’s rich traditions, artistic skills and entrepreneurial spirit.

The pavilion has received an encouraging response from visitors. The hilly basket and gulab shawl industry have also put their products on display, highlighting the growing significance of innovative, sustainable and utility-based products that cater to the needs of present and future generations.

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