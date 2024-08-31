 Himachal signs pact with Dubai group for overseas placements - Hindustan Times
Himachal signs pact with Dubai group for overseas placements

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 31, 2024 10:48 PM IST

The CM has directed the labour and employment department to evolve a mechanism to track and trace to ensure the well being of the people working abroad.

The government of Himachal Pradesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, based in Dubai, UAE, for overseas placements of youths of the state on Saturday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present during the ceremony.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the signing of a pact with a Dubai-based group, in Shimla on Saturday. (ANI)


Deputy director (employment) Sandeep Thakur signed the pact on behalf of the department and chief executive officer Tariq Chauhan on behalf of the EFS Facilities Services Group Limited.

The CM offered appointment letters to five youth of Una and Hamirpur districts of their placements overseas. He said the MoU would pave the way for better employment opportunities for Himachali unemployed youth globally in future and address unemployment. He said that the process of overseas placement would be taken up throughout the state through recruiting agencies (RAs) by the department.

Sukhu directed the labour and employment department to evolve a mechanism to track and trace to ensure the well being of the candidates working abroad emphasizing that Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline 1100 would be associated with this task.

Himachal signs pact with Dubai group for overseas placements
