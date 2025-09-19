Himachal to prepare model guidelines for AI use in disaster mgmt

In a bid to mitigate the impact of disasters, Himachal Pradesh is planning to develop and implement model guidelines for the use of Artificial Intelligence in its Decision Support Systems along with strengthening the state disaster response force (SDRF). Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena. (File)

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary Prabodh Saxena on Thursday.

“To make disaster response faster and more data-driven, the state need to develop and implement model guidelines for the use of Artificial Intelligence in its Decision Support Systems. The use of AI will revolutionise disaster management by predictive analysis, rapid damage assessment, optimising resource allocation and early warning systems,” Saxena said.

“This will be helpful in forecasting with greater accuracy by analysing vast datasets of historical weather patterns, automatically analysing data immediately after a disaster to identify the worst-affected areas for prioritising resource deployment, suggesting the optimal distribution of manpower, relief materials and equipment based on real-time ground needs along with enhancing the precision of public alert systems, ensuring timely and targeted evacuations,” he said. He further said that these guidelines will ensure that AI is used ethically, transparently, and effectively, serving as a powerful tool to support human decision-makers and save critical time during emergencies.

Chief secretary said, “Due to the increasing frequency of natural disasters in the state, the SDRF needs to be strengthened. Emphasises should be on enhancing operational skills, integrating advanced technology and adopting sustainable clean-up methods.”

This initiative aims to equip the teams with the specialised skills required for search and rescue operations in hard terrains and extreme weather conditions.

Expressing concern over the challenges posed by disasters in mountainous and high-altitude regions of the state, he asserted the need for a dedicated training module and schedule to be developed for SDRF teams.

It will include the comprehensive hands-on training in operating drones for aerial inspection, locating survivors in inaccessible areas, assessing damage, and dropping essential supplies like medicines and food packets in precise locations.

Chief secretary also directed to expedite the process of setting up the NDRF headquarters at Mandi and establishment of Regional Response Centres at Nalagarh of Solan district and Rampur of Shimla district.