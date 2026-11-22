The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution urging the government of India to establish a permanent bench of the Himachal Pradesh high court at Dharamshala, aiming to make justice more accessible and affordable for residents of lower parts of the state.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meet LoP Jai Ram Thakur in the House, in Dharamshala on Saturday. (HT Photo) more less

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The resolution, moved by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the last day of the assembly’s winter session, highlighted the significant hardships faced by litigants, advocates, and the general public in Kangra and neighbouring districts of lower Himachal.

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Currently, citizens have to travel long distances over difficult terrain to reach the HC’s principal seat in Shimla, resulting in heavy financial burdens and prolonged delays in legal proceedings.

According to the resolution, the substantial backlog of cases originating from Kangra and surrounding areas strongly justifies the need for a dedicated regional bench to deliver timely justice closer to people’s doorsteps.

Citing constitutional and statutory provisions, Sukhu said that Article 214 of the Constitution mandates a high court for every state, while Section 51(2) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, empowers the President of India to establish a permanent bench outside the principal seat following consultations with the state governor and the chief justice of the high court.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the unanimous vote, the House resolved to immediately dispatch a formal, detailed proposal to the Union government to initiate the consultation process with the Chief Justice and the governor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the unanimous vote, the House resolved to immediately dispatch a formal, detailed proposal to the Union government to initiate the consultation process with the Chief Justice and the governor. {{/usCountry}}

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To expedite the setup, the resolution also formally records the state government’s full commitment to providing all required infrastructure and funding—including land, court buildings, residential complexes, digital systems, and financial resources—to ensure the Dharamshala bench becomes operational at the earliest.

Clarifying the intent behind the move, the CM said that the initiative is not aimed at diminishing the importance of Shimla, but rather at making justice accessible to a larger section of the state’s population.