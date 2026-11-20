Pandemonium erupted in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday after the Opposition BJP legislators accused revenue minister, Jagat Singh Negi, of making “objectionable” remarks about the armed forces and Operation Sindoor.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during the fourth day of the winter session, in Dharamshala on Thursday. (@SukhuSukhvinder X)

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The controversy erupted soon after the House reconvened following the lunch break, when Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur objected to Negi’s alleged remarks made during Wednesday’s proceedings. He demanded that the statements be expunged from the assembly records and that the minister apologise publicly.

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However, Negi refused to back down, maintaining that his remarks were based on facts. This triggered a commotion, with the Opposition members rising from their seats and raising slogans against the minister.

Sanjay Rattan, chair of the House at the time (in absence of the Speaker), subsequently adjourned the House briefly.

When the House reconvened, the LoP again accused Negi of questioning the Army’s valour and undermining the sacrifices of soldiers guarding the country’s borders. He said that armed personnel and veterans from across the state were unhappy about the remarks.

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{{^usCountry}} He said political differences with the BJP or the Centre could not justify remarks that hurt the dignity of the armed forces. “Oppose a party or an ideology, but opposing the army and the country is unfortunate,” Thakur said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said political differences with the BJP or the Centre could not justify remarks that hurt the dignity of the armed forces. “Oppose a party or an ideology, but opposing the army and the country is unfortunate,” Thakur said. {{/usCountry}}

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The LoP said the issue went beyond expunging certain words from the assembly proceedings, as the minister’s statement had already been circulated on social media.

He also questioned the ruling party’s defence of the minister, arguing that the controversy could be resolved through an apology and the removal of objectionable remarks from the record.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand, Sanjay Rattan, said the proceedings would be examined and any objectionable remarks, if found, would be expunged.

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan defended Negi, arguing that the minister had made only a passing reference to the issue while discussing the Rafale aircraft deal and the Centre’s handling of national security matters. He said Negi had questioned the government over its alleged failure to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack and had not criticised the armed forces.

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Chauhan accused the BJP of engaging in political mudslinging and attempting to divert attention from the discussion under Rule 67. He also maintained that the Chair’s direction to examine the assembly records should be respected.

House continues discussion on Opposition’s adjournment motion

Meanwhile, the fourth day of the winter session saw another heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a discussion on the adjournment motion over alleged corrupt practices under successive governments. The Opposition legislator had moved the adjournment motion on Tuesday.

Sukhu assures probe into deaths of two minor girls in Bilaspur

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday assured the House that a senior police officer would investigate the deaths of two 14-year-old girls who allegedly jumped into Seer Khad from a bridge near Ghumarwin on November 15.

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Responding to concerns raised by BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal and the LoP, Sukhu said he would direct the DGP to assign the probe to a senior officer.