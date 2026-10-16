Himachal’s higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, Kukumseri shivers at -0.4°C

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rainfall, while the higher reaches and mountain passes received fresh snowfall on Thursday, bringing down the mercury across the state. As temperatures dropped, Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -0.4°C.”

Fresh snowfall at the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on Thursday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

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Fresh snowfall was recorded in the high-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gondhla and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti received 5cm and 3cm of snowfall, respectively. Snowfall was also reported at the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

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Rainfall was recorded in several areas including Dharamshala, Bhuntar, Manali, Palampur and Mandi. The weather office said that the average maximum temperatures on Thursday remained appreciable below normal in the state.

In Lahaul-Spiti, fresh snowfall led to the closure of several roads. According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Darcha-Sarchu, Darcha-Shinkula and Gramphu-Batal roads were closed due to snowfall.

Lahaul-Spiti police said several tourist vehicles were stranded in the snow near Ropang Nallah, close to Keylong, due to heavy snowfall and extremely slippery road conditions. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to evacuate the stranded tourists and vehicles safely.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the local administration in Manali halted vehicular movement at Gulaba and Koksar barriers due to heavy snowfall in the Rohtang Pass area. “Tourists and the general public planning to travel towards these areas are advised to check the latest official advisories before commencing their journey. Please avoid unnecessary travel until further updates,” an advisory issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Manali, stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the local administration in Manali halted vehicular movement at Gulaba and Koksar barriers due to heavy snowfall in the Rohtang Pass area. “Tourists and the general public planning to travel towards these areas are advised to check the latest official advisories before commencing their journey. Please avoid unnecessary travel until further updates,” an advisory issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Manali, stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Tabo minimum temperature drops to 1.2°C

Kukumseri in Himachal’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -0.4°C as temperatures dipped in the higher reaches. It was followed by Tabo, which recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2°C, while Keylong registered 2.7°C.

On Thursday, below-normal maximum temperatures were recorded at several weather stations, including Shimla, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Dharamshala, Keylong, Palampur, Manali and Kangra.

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According to the IMD, the middle and higher hills of the state are likely to receive showers on October 16 and 17, while dry weather is expected in the plains on both days. Dry weather is likely to prevail across Himachal from October 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-4°C across many parts of the state over the next three to four days. Minimum temperatures are also expected to rise by 2-3°C during the period.