Himachal’s victory reflects present government’s strong political will in BBMB arrears case: Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that Himachal’s historic victory in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) arrears case is the result of the present government’s strong political will.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the media in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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Sukhu while addressing media, after his arrival from New Delhi, in Shimla said that justice in this long-pending matter was a major achievement in safeguarding the economic interests of Himachal.

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“Despite a decree having been passed in the BBMB arrears case and the Supreme Court having ruled in favour of the state, the matter remained pending for nearly 15 years. On several occasions, the government did not file the necessary replies and responses within the stipulated time,” he said.

Sukhu said that as soon as the present Congress government assumed office in 2022, it prioritised the fight for Himachal Pradesh’s rights. The government firmly presented the state’s case at both the political and legal levels and continued its efforts to protect its rights without yielding to any pressure. He said that nothing had been able to weaken the Government’s resolve over the past three years.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that the groundwork for the success in the BBMB case was laid during discussions on the agreement relating to the Kishau Dam Project itself. “The state government had written to the concerned parties, making it clear that the state would move forward with the Kishau Dam Project only if the Haryana government filed the necessary affidavit in the Supreme Court in favour of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB arrears case. This condition was laid down to safeguard the state’s interests, and the Central government was also expected to extend its cooperation in this regard,” Sukhu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that the groundwork for the success in the BBMB case was laid during discussions on the agreement relating to the Kishau Dam Project itself. “The state government had written to the concerned parties, making it clear that the state would move forward with the Kishau Dam Project only if the Haryana government filed the necessary affidavit in the Supreme Court in favour of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB arrears case. This condition was laid down to safeguard the state’s interests, and the Central government was also expected to extend its cooperation in this regard,” Sukhu said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu said that during meetings with the Union power minister and concerned officials, he consistently raised the issue of BBMB arrears. He made it clear that the rights of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB matter must be resolved before any further progress was made on the Kishau Dam Project.

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He said that the affidavits filed by the Haryana government and the Central government in the Supreme Court played an important role in securing the state’s interests. The Punjab government initially hesitated to file the affidavit, but the state government remained firm in its position. The CM said that through the Kishau Dam agreement, Himachal Pradesh adopted a forward-looking political and legal strategy to protect its interests.