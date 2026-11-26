Himachal Pradesh government has approved an amendment to Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021 to enhance free power royalty from hydroelectric projects operated by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), including the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), upon completion of 40 years of commissioning.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was firmly committed to protecting the interests of Himachal Pradesh and ensuring that its natural resources were utilised in a manner that maximises benefits for its people. more less

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According to the amended provisions, these projects will be required to provide free power royalty to the state at the enhanced rate of 50% for the first 10 years after completing 40 years of operation. Thereafter, on completion of 50 years of operation, the projects will revert to the state government free of cost and without any encumbrances or liabilities. Separate agreements will be executed with the concerned CPSUs to give effect to these provisions.

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At present, the state receives free power royalty under the existing policy at the rate of 12% for the first 12 years, 18% for the subsequent 18 years and 30% for the remaining 10 years of the agreement period. However, the provisions notified on September 30, 2024, primarily covered projects allotted or proposed to be allotted to central and state PSUs and joint-sector entities and did not address the enhancement of royalty from existing projects operated by NHPC, SJVN and NTPC.

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{{^usCountry}} The amendment will cover several major hydroelectric projects in the state, including Baira Siul, Chamera-I, Chamera-II, Chamera-III, Parbati Stage-II and Parbati Stage-III operated by NHPC, Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur projects operated by SJVN and Kol Dam operated by NTPC. Notably, the Baira Suil Hydroelectric Project, commissioned in 1982, has already completed more than 40 years of commercial operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The amendment will cover several major hydroelectric projects in the state, including Baira Siul, Chamera-I, Chamera-II, Chamera-III, Parbati Stage-II and Parbati Stage-III operated by NHPC, Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur projects operated by SJVN and Kol Dam operated by NTPC. Notably, the Baira Suil Hydroelectric Project, commissioned in 1982, has already completed more than 40 years of commercial operation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Himachal Pradesh government maintains that water is among the most valuable natural resources of the state, particularly in view of its unique geographical and economic circumstances as a hill state.

“The amendment seeks to ensure that the state receives a fairer and enhanced share of the benefits generated through the utilisation of its water resources, especially from hydroelectric projects that have completed 40 years of operation,” a government official spokesperson said.

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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was firmly committed to protecting the interests of Himachal Pradesh and ensuring that its natural resources were utilised in a manner that maximises benefits for its people. “Hydropower was one of the major sources of revenue for the state, and it was essential to ensure that Himachal Pradesh received its rightful share from projects harnessing its water resources,” he said.

The chief minister said that the enhanced free power royalty would strengthen the state’s financial position and generate additional resources for developmental and welfare activities.