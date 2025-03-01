Hisar trader who killed man for insurance money gets life term

A local court in Hisar on Friday convicted a 39-year-old trader, Ram Mehar of Datta village, for concocting his own murder on October 6, 2020, and killing another resident of his village to get ₹1.6 crore claim from insurance companies to repay his debt. A local court in Hisar on Friday convicted a 39-year-old trader, Ram Mehar of Datta village, for concocting his own murder on October 6, 2020, and killing another resident of his village to get ₹ 1.6 crore claim from insurance companies to repay his debt. (Representational image)

Additional district and sessions judge Gagandeep Mittal convicted Ram Mehar for life-term for killing co-villager Ram Mehar alias Ramlu in his car near Bhatla village in Hansi on October 6.

According to police officials, Ram Mehar had killed another villager, Ramlu, before burning his body in his car near Bhatla village in Hansi on October 6. “Mehar had offered drinks to Ramlu and strangled him to death, keeping his body on the seat adjoining the driver’s seat. Ramlu was illiterate and is survived by six children, mother and wife and is from a poor background,” the police said.

The police suspected it to be murder as Ram Mehar’s phone was active in his village and after the incident the phone was switched off and it was not found in the burnt car.

“Mehar’s nephew claimed that his uncle had called him half an hour before the mishap, but the car was found burnt with diesel poured on the rooftop. The car’s handbrake was pulled, which was suspicious,” the then Hansi Sadar SHO Kashmiri Lal had told HT after the incident.

The SHO had said that the accused had shared the plan with Suman, working in his factory, that he will purchase someone’s body and will burn it in his car so that his family can get ₹1.6 crore from insurance companies and will shift outside Haryana. The case was solved as Suman was active on WhatsApp call with the accused.