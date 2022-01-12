Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh: J&K govt forms 4-member panel

The four-member committee is headed by principal secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; the other three members include administrative secretaries of social welfare and culture department besides the divisional commissioner of Jammu
On Sunday, representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha had called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and discussed their long-pending demand of declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Amid a popular demand of people from Jammu region to declare public holiday on September 23, the birth anniversary of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, the government has constituted a panel for observance in general under the Negotiable Instrument Act.

The four-member committee is headed by principal secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi. The other three members include administrative secretaries of social welfare and culture department besides the divisional commissioner of Jammu.

“The committee may co-opt any other member(s) as and when required,” read Dwivedi’s order.

It may be stated here that on Sunday, representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha had called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation had discussed their long-pending demand of declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Sinha had immediately issued directions for constitution of a committee at the government level.

The representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha expressed their gratitude and honoured the LG by tying a traditional Dogra turban, which is a symbol of cultural ethos of the region, as a mark of their respect.

