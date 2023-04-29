Lalru: Women snatchers’ gang busted; 3 held

With the arrest of three women, Lalru police claimed to have busted a gang that used to honeytrap people and snatch their valuables and cash. The trio has been identified as Gori, 30, Seema, 40, and Preeti, all residents of Ambala, operating near Chandmari Border in Bir area of Lalru. With the arrest of three women, Lalru police claimed to have busted a gang that used to honeytrap people and snatch their valuables and cash. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The modus operandi of this gang entailed enticing men into the wild vegetation in Bir area and snatching their valuables. The trio also used to target men stopping to answer the nature’s call.

The matter came to light when Rishav Walia, a resident of Sector-8, Ambala, fell prey to the gang. Walia told the police that on April 27, he was travelling on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. When he reached near Chandmari border in Bir area, he stopped his scooter to answer the nature’s call.

Rishav said that when he returned, he was shocked to find a trio of women surrounding his two-wheeler. He said the women engaged him in a conversation and snatched ₹2,000 from this possession. Rishav said the accused then escaped towards Ambala. Soon after receiving information, police registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, said Darpan Ahluwalia, ASP Derabassi. The trio was soon nabbed and the snatched amount was also recovered from their possession.

Lalru station house officer Ajitesh Kaushal said while investigating this case, police found that the women were involved in several such incidents. Police claim the gang was behind a series of snatchings but the previous incidents went unreported, possibly due to the fear of social embarrassment.

From housekeeping to honeytrap:

During the course of investigation, it came to light that the trio was working as housekeepers in an upscale residential society and none of them have a criminal record. While returning home, they would stop at Bir area, where they would entice men and rob them of their cash and valuables.