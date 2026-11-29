Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the BJP government has deprived players of their right to appointments to higher posts such as DSP. He alleged that those who took posts during the Congress government have not even been granted promotions.

Hooda said during his government, hundreds of sports stadiums were constructed in villages, but the BJP failed even to maintain them properly. (HT File) more less

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Hooda was in Rohtak as the chief guest to attend the 40th Dr. Ramdhan Singh Memorial Basketball and Kabaddi Competition held in Kiloi.

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He said that sports are the most effective means of protecting the younger generation from drug abuse and crime. “At the same time, achievements in sports help secure the future of young people.”

“Today, the countries making progress across the world are those advancing in sports. The standard of sports has also become an important benchmark for determining a country’s development. Therefore, institutions that organise various competitions to promote sports and engage young people in physical activities deserve appreciation,” he said.

Hooda said that the government should not show any negligence in honouring and rewarding players.

“However, by discontinuing the Congress government’s ‘Bring Medals, Get Positions’ policy, the BJP has deprived players of their right to appointments to higher posts such as DSP. Players who became DSPs during the Congress tenure have not even been granted promotions by the government to this day,” the LoP alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that several medal-winning players had to fight a legal battle in court for eight years to secure appointments to HCS and HPS positions and the BJP government made every possible effort to deprive them of their positions, respect and rightful entitlements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that several medal-winning players had to fight a legal battle in court for eight years to secure appointments to HCS and HPS positions and the BJP government made every possible effort to deprive them of their positions, respect and rightful entitlements. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, ultimately, the Punjab and Haryana high court’s verdict ensured that these players received their due rights. Over the past several years, many such cases have come to light, exposing the BJP’s anti-sports and anti-player mindset,” the Congress leader said.

Hooda said during his government, hundreds of sports stadiums were constructed in villages, but the BJP failed even to maintain them properly.

“The BJP also discontinued SPAT, the school-level sports competition initiative launched by the Congress. Haryana received merely 3% of the budget allocated under ‘Khelo India’, despite Haryana’s players winning the highest number of medals in sports. All these facts clearly indicate that the BJP wants to turn the youth of Haryana into drug addicts and criminals rather than athletes,” he alleged.

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