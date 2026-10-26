Hooda blames BJP for 3-day power disruption

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the BJP government of failing to manage the state’s economy, law and order and power supply, alleging that farmers, workers, government employees, traders and other sections of society were suffering under its rule.

Addressing journalists in Rohtak, Hooda held the state government responsible for the power supply disruption that continued across the state for three days. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing journalists in Rohtak, Hooda held the state government responsible for the power supply disruption that continued across the state for three days. He alleged that its move to privatise electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh was intended to benefit a private company at the expense of consumers.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“When we first learnt about the privatisation of power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh, we immediately expressed our concerns. I personally raised the issue in the assembly, but the government deliberately ignored it to favour private companies. The entire state has had to pay the price for this,” he said.

Questioning who would compensate people for the losses suffered during the disruption, Hooda alleged that the government had failed to oppose privatisation despite concerns raised by the Congress. He said the government was now projecting itself as supportive of electricity employees after they demonstrated unity during their protest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We suspect that the government might still push ahead with this decision to benefit a private company, but the Congress will oppose it on every platform. If power distribution falls into private hands, the subsidies currently provided to farmers will be eliminated,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We suspect that the government might still push ahead with this decision to benefit a private company, but the Congress will oppose it on every platform. If power distribution falls into private hands, the subsidies currently provided to farmers will be eliminated,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hooda also criticised the government over paddy and bajra procurement, alleging that farmers were struggling to sell their produce at the mandis despite repeated demands for timely procurement and lifting of stocks.

Alleging that the government was avoiding procurement at the minimum support price (MSP), Hooda claimed that farmers were being forced to sell paddy at around ₹400 per quintal below the MSP and bajra at ₹800-900 per quintal below the MSP.