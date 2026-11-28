A gang of burglars targeted the house of a policeman in Gagra village of Jagraon and decamped with ₹1.50 lakh in cash, gold jewellery and other valuables, including the gas cylinder and an LED TV. The cop, Varinder Singh, is deputed in the security of Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. His family members had gone to Kiratpur Sahib at the time of the theft.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused would be traced soon. (HT) more less

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According to family members, the burglars also took away the CCTV DVR while escaping. On being informed,Sadar Jagraon police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Complainant Sukhwinder Kaur said her son Varinder Singh said she, along with her daughter and son-in-law, had gone to Kiratpur Sahib to pay obeisance after locking the house. On Saturday morning, her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) Dharminder Singh informed the family about the broken locks. She rushed home and found the rooms ransacked and valuables stolen. “Even the houses of police personnel are not safe,” she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused would be traced soon.