To strengthen army infrastructure in Himachal’s border areas, the state government has granted approval for the transfer of forest land.

The board approved the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit and the expansion of a metal unit—owned by Goyal Furnaces—in the Sansarpur Terrace area of Kangra district. (HT File)

The decision was taken during the state wildlife board of Himachal Pradesh which also approved proposals aimed at fostering industrial development and strengthening infrastructure in the state’s border regions. During the 12th meeting of the board, chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, various proposals concerning the transfer of forest land, road connectivity, and wildlife conservation were deliberated.

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To bolster border security infrastructure, approval was granted to allocate 1.7820 hectares of forest land to the 17th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for establishing border outposts in the Lalung and Dhar Chokula-Kaza areas of Lahaul-Spiti. Additionally, 1.60 hectares of land will be transferred to the 2nd Battalion of the ITBP for the Nithal Thach forward outpost in Kinnaur.

Infrastructure to be developed in Sangla

In the Sangla tehsil of Kinnaur district, approval was given to allocate 0.2750 hectares of land—located within the Rakchham-Chhitkul Wildlife Sanctuary—to the 11 Mahar Regiment/Headquarters 136 (Independent) Infantry Brigade Group for developing military infrastructure near Nagasti.

Approval for pharmaceutical industry in Sansarpur Terrace

The board approved the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit and the expansion of a metal unit—owned by Goyal Furnaces—in the Sansarpur Terrace area of Kangra district. Furthermore, the board sanctioned the establishment of a unit by CMG Biotech on plots 53 and 54 in the first phase of the Sansarpur Terrace Industrial Area. This facility will be used for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediate products.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal for diversion of 4.72 hectares of forest land within the Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary in favour of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), Seraj division, Mandi district, for the widening and upgradation of the Bhulah–Shikari Devi Road was also discussed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal for diversion of 4.72 hectares of forest land within the Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary in favour of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), Seraj division, Mandi district, for the widening and upgradation of the Bhulah–Shikari Devi Road was also discussed. {{/usCountry}}

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After deliberations, the board approved all proposals, keeping in view the applicable statutory provisions and the requirements of wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

The board also deliberated upon measures to mitigate the increasing incidence of wildlife mortality due to road accidents along the Pung–Bhuwana Tunnel stretch of the Kiratpur–Manali Four-Lane Highway (NH No. 154) in Suket Forest Division, Mandi.

The CM also sought the panchayat wise data of monkeys and also reviewed the under construction Durgesh Arananya Zoological Park Bankhandi in Dehra of Kangra district and directed to expedite the construction work.

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