Cracking the whip amid growing dissent within the party, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has issued show-cause notices to two office bearers, including the president of the Kullu District Congress Committee and the vice-president of the Bilaspur District Women’s Congress.

The resolution reportedly threatened that committee members would resign en masse if this demand was not met by December 11

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The show-cause notices, issued by state Congress president Vinay Kumar to Sesram Azad, president of the Kullu District Congress Committee and Nirmala Rajput, vice-president of the Bilaspur District Women’s Congress, over alleged indiscipline, direct the two leaders to appear before party affairs in-charge Rajni Patil within 10 days and clarify their positions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

State general secretary (organisation) Vinod Zinta said the show-cause notice to Azad followed a recent meeting of the Kullu District Congress Committee, at which a resolution was passed in support of Kullu MLA Sundar Thakur’s appointment as a minister. The resolution reportedly threatened that committee members would resign en masse if this demand was not met by December 11.

The Kullu Block Congress committee had expressed its displeasure over the delay in Thakur’s anticipated cabinet induction despite repeated assurances by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the past year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We had supported the proposal passed by the block committee. The leaders from Kullu district had been meeting the senior party leaders with a demand for a cabinet berth for the Kullu MLA. Even in the meeting held on November 13, the District Congress Committee had said that we will meet the state and central party leaders in this regard,” Azad said, clarifying that the district committee had not decided to resign from organisational posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We had supported the proposal passed by the block committee. The leaders from Kullu district had been meeting the senior party leaders with a demand for a cabinet berth for the Kullu MLA. Even in the meeting held on November 13, the District Congress Committee had said that we will meet the state and central party leaders in this regard,” Azad said, clarifying that the district committee had not decided to resign from organisational posts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Raising a demand for a ministerial berth for the MLA of the district, while conveying the sentiments of the party workers to the leadership, is not indiscipline. I have never stated we would resign,” he added.

Zinta said Rajput had indulged in acts of indiscipline during a Bilaspur District Congress Committee meeting attended by Patil. He said Rajput disrupted the meeting over seating arrangements for party leaders on the dais.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}