HSGMC demands rollback of amendments giving more teeth to judicial commission

Days after the Haryana cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has strongly opposed the changes, calling them a violation of the rights of elected members. The amendments were approved by the state cabinet on August 1 in a meeting chaired by Saini.

Under the current law, Section 17(2)(c) empowers HSGMC to remove its own members with a two-thirds majority. However, the proposed amendment would transfer this authority to the Gurdwara Judicial Commission.

At a general house meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday, attended by 27 members, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, general secretary Harjeet Singh, joint secretary Balwinder Singh Kangthali, executive member Kuldeep Singh Multani and others condemned the move and demanded the government withdraw the amendments before they are tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly.

Elected member from Karnal’s Assandh Jhinda said the changes were made without consulting the house, which is an “insult to the elected members.” He alleged that the government was attempting to “unfairly control” gurdwara management, adding, “This will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jhinda clarified, “Our protest is not against one particular amendment but against the entire process of imposing changes without discussion. The government should have at least consulted the executive body before moving forward.” The HSGMC has sought a meeting with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to present its concerns.

The amendments were approved by the state cabinet on August 1 in a meeting chaired by Saini. A government spokesperson said the changes aim to strengthen the legal framework for gurdwara management, enhance transparency, ensure judicial oversight, and provide a structured system for managing properties.

The government maintains that the amendments will improve transparency and oversight, but the HSGMC insists they undermine the democratic mandate of its elected representatives.

Key changes include

Omission of Section 17(2)(c), transferring the power to remove committee members to the Judicial Commission under Section 46.

Replacement of Sections 44 and 45, granting the commission sole authority to resolve disputes over voter eligibility, disqualifications, service matters, and committee appointments.

Revision of Section 46, empowering the Commission to decide disputes over gurdwara property, funds, and internal conflicts, and to suspend or remove members for misconduct.

The Commission may take suo moto action in cases involving misuse of gurdwara property or funds, issue temporary injunctions to protect assets, and exercise powers equivalent to a civil court.

New Sections 46A to 46N establish its expanded powers, bar civil court jurisdiction in such matters, and protect Commission members acting in good faith.