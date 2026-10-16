...
...
Next Story

IAS officer ‘abuses’ woman official; JKAS fraternity seeks probe

The heated argument, which came to light through a purported video, took place between Ranjan and assistant director Beenish Wani over the role of National Rural Livelihood Mission during a review meeting on Mission YUVA

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 07:58:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, has courted controversy after he allegedly used abusive language against a woman Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officer and threatened to recommend her dismissal from service while chairing a virtually meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanded action against the IAS officer for using abusive language. (HT Photo for representation)
PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanded action against the IAS officer for using abusive language. (HT Photo for representation)

The heated argument, which came to light through a purported video, took place between Ranjan and assistant director Beenish Wani over the role of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) during a review meeting on Mission YUVA.

Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer posted as administrative secretary labour and employment in J&K government, repeatedly interrupted Wani, assistant director, employment and counselling centre Ganderbal, when she was briefing the meeting about the targets achieved by her office.

The IAS officer termed her “bloody shit” during the meeting. The IAS officer even threatened to issue a suspension order against Wani when she tried to explain her position.

In a statement, the JKAS fraternity said that while it unequivocally upholds administrative accountability and performance monitoring, it maintains that no supervisory authority can justify abusive language, intimidation or such misconduct that undermines the dignity of a serving officer.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanded action against the IAS officer for using abusive language. IAS officers posted in J&K are directly under the control of the lieutenant governor and the chief minister has little jurisdiction over them.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/IAS officer ‘abuses’ woman official; JKAS fraternity seeks probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks