If Congress comes to power, it will only fill its coffers: Amit Shah

: Hitting out at the Congress and its leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that whenever a Congress government comes to power, “it is not the country that develops, but the son-in-law”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Haryana's Badshahpur. (PTI)

Shah was addressing a Jan Ashirwad rally in Kunjpura village of Indri assembly seat. Leaders from all five seats of Karnal -- Ramkumar Kashyap (Indri), Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi (Nilokheri), Jagmohan Anand (Karnal), Yogender Rana (Assandh) and Harvinder Kalyan (Gharaunda) were present along with caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Union minister claimed that the Congress government is a government of brokers and sons-in-law and even now they are busy pleasing their son-in-law.

“If by mistake, a Congress government comes to power then whatever their candidates are saying about filling their own coffers, they will actually do the same thing. The aim of the Congress is not to provide employment to the youth of Haryana, but to fill the coffers of their son-in-law. Congress does corruption, casteism and appeasement politics. They have nothing to do with the culture of India,” he added.

He claimed that only the BJP government brought transparency in Haryana and what Saini did, Congress could never do in 10 years.