If rapists in Bilkis Bano case can be released, why can’t Sikh prisoners: SGPC chief
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said that on one side, by adopting a sympathetic view, the government is releasing convicts of heinous crime like rape, while on the other hand, Sikh prisoners are kept in jails for three decades
: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday accused the Union government of adopting a “discriminatory” policy and demanded immediate release of Sikh prisoners, saying that if convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case can be released, then why can’t the Sikhs who have been languishing in jails even after serving more than the life imprisonment.
“This discrimination is violation of Constitution of India as well as murder of human rights. Such injustice and discrimination are not acceptable and the government needs to seriously consider this matter,” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.
He said that on one side, by adopting a sympathetic view, the government is releasing convicts of heinous crime like rape, while on the other hand, Sikh prisoners are kept in jails for three decades.
He asked the Union government to be sincere in adopting a uniform policy for all, demanding immediate release of Sikh prisoners.
Dhami also appealed to former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassinator Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, who is lodged in Model Burail Jail at Chandigarh, to end his hunger strike. He said SGPC will continue to make efforts for justice for the Sikh prisoners.
-
Deliver full justice in a week or face protest: Moose Wala’s father to government
Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday warned the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of protest if it failed to deliver “complete justice” in the killing of Singh's son in one week. He said that it has been already 90 days since his son was murdered and they have been waiting for justice from the government.
-
Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri
The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district. “We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.
-
Himachal: Magisterial probe marked into Chakki railway bridge collapse
Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse of Chakki railway bridge on Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge in Nupur subdivision. A portion of British-era bridge located on Himachal-Punjab border had collapsed after one of its pillars caved in due to a flood in Chakki rivulet, a tributary of Beas. Additional district magistrate Rohit Rathour will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.
-
HP cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 22, five persons still missing
Death toll of Saturday flashfloods and landslides after series of cloudburst in Himachal rose to 22 on Sunday, while five missing people still remained untraceable, authorities said. Twenty-two people have died and 12 injured in multiple landslides and flashfloods in Himachal on Saturday. Mandi, Chamba and Kangra were the worst-hit districts. Body of a woman missing in Baghi village near Katuala in Drang area of Mandi has been recovered by emergency workers.
-
5-yr-old among 4 killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter truck near Badoan village on the Chandigarh road on Sunday noon. The car was coming from the Dasuya side, said the police. The victims were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 55, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, her daughter Jagjit Kaur, 35, of Dasuya, granddaughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, and a resident of Dasuya, driver Vicky.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics