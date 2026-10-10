IIT-Ropar awards first MTech defence technology degrees to 59 army officers

The Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Friday awarded its first batch of MTech (defence technology) degrees to 59 officers of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), marking the completion of the institute’s inaugural military-focused postgraduate programme.

The first batch of the Armoured Corps with IIT-Ropar dignitaries in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, on Friday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The degrees were presented at ACC&S, Ahilyanagar, by IIT Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja. Developed jointly by IIT Ropar and ACC&S, the programme focuses on defence applications, applied research and technology-driven solutions to support modernisation and indigenisation of India’s armed forces.

The programme is the first of its kind. It is the first time an IIT offered an advanced postgraduate degree built specifically for military applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said, “Today, classroom knowledge meets the battlefield. These officers will help India build its own defence technologies.”

IIT Ropar and ACC&S developed the MTech programme together. It brings academic training in line with the needs of the Indian Army. The curriculum stresses applied learning, hands-on research and problem-solving.

Officers who complete the programme receive an MTech degree from IIT Ropar. They are expected to lead technology modernisation across armoured formations. They will also support indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The agreement also creates a framework for joint research and development. It covers armoured vehicle technologies, advanced armaments and new materials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement also creates a framework for joint research and development. It covers armoured vehicle technologies, advanced armaments and new materials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The initiative supports India’s vision of self-reliance in defence and the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.