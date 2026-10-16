Illegal mining probe in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur: CBI inspects stone crushing units

Launching an investigation into the illegal mining activities in Hoshiarpur district, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inspected stone crushing units in Hajipur block’s Jeevanwal, Naushehra Simbli and Kullian areas on Thursday.

The team collected information regarding the owners of the units and depth of land excavation. (HT File)

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The team collected information regarding the owners of the units and depth of land excavation. The officials conducting the searches, however, declined comment on the ongoing probe.

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The action follows a Punjab and Haryana high court directive, asking the agency to probe illegal mining that has caused large-scale environmental degradation and submit a sealed-cover report in three months.

According to information, CBI has collected the record from the mining department and is verifying the real owners of the stone crushing units under scanner.

They are also scrutinising the record pertaining to government sanctions to run the crushers. Additionally, the probe agency has procured record from the forest department and the Punjab Pollution Control Board regarding NOCs issued to the crushers.

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab government had earlier submitted in court that none of the approved stone crushing units was operational. However, the mining department in its affidavit submitted that 26 of the total 31 stone crushing units were operational in the district. The court took serious note of the fact that the state failed to provide credible information on the mining business and source of raw material being processed by the stone crushers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab government had earlier submitted in court that none of the approved stone crushing units was operational. However, the mining department in its affidavit submitted that 26 of the total 31 stone crushing units were operational in the district. The court took serious note of the fact that the state failed to provide credible information on the mining business and source of raw material being processed by the stone crushers. {{/usCountry}}

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While entrusting the inquiry to the CBI on October 9, the high court asked the agency to ensure a detailed drone survey and procure 3D satellite imagery from Google Earth or ISRO so that periodic changes that might have occurred due to mining could be clearly ascertained. The inspecting team has so far not used drones to assess the extent of damage caused by excavation.

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The high court further also directed the CBI to identify the officials responsible for the illegal mining and take action against them.