IMD issuees flash flood alert in six Himachal dists

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded an alert of low to moderate flashflood risk in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh for 24 hours.

On July 11, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated places in Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

A yellow alert has also been sounded for Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts for July 12. It will be followed by a yellow alert on July 13 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

According to the MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 11, 13, 14 and 15 and at a few places on July 12 and 16 in the state. The showers are expected to be accompanied with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places from July 11 to 16.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at most places and very heavy rain was observed at isolated places over the state.

The highest rainfall of 17 cm was recorded in Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district, followed by Bilaspur Sadar (12 cm), Jubbal (5 cm), Manali (5 cm), Shimla Aero (4 cm), Nagrota Surian (4 cm), Paonta (4 cm), Nahan (3 cm), Guler (3 cm), Jogindarnagar (3 cm), Rampur Bushar (3 cm), Mandi (2 cm), Kahu (2 cm), Kasauli (2 cm), Palampur (2 cm), Solan (1 cm), Naina Davi (1 cm), Kandaghat (1 cm), Simla (1 cm) and Dharmshala (1 cm).

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), heavy rain in the past few days has led to the closure of 208 roads, including the Mandi-Dharampur stretch of the National Highway-3 that connects Attari in Punjab with Leh in Ladakh. The highest number of roads —134— remained blocked in Mandi district.