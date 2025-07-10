IMD sounds alert for heavy rain in five HP districts today

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, for Thursday (July 10). A building and electricity poles damaged as an uprooted tree fell down due to rain near Annandale, Shimla, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

No alert has been issued for July 11 and 12, thereafter several districts will be under a yellow alert on July 13.

According to IMD officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 10, 13, 14 and 15, and at a few places on July 11 and 12 in the state. One or two spells of heavy rainfall are also expected at isolated places on July 10, 13, 14 and 15.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at many places, while heavy rain was also recorded at isolated places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 70 mm was recorded in Nahan, followed by Bangana (60 mm), Sarahan (40 mm), Dehra Gopipur (30 mm), Rohru (20 mm), Gohar (20 mm), Guler (20 mm), Palampur (10 mm), Manali (10 mm), Bharwain (10 mm), Nadaun (10 mm) and Dharamshala (10 mm).

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as many as 174 roads remained blocked in the state on Wednesday. It includes 136 roads in Mandi and 14 in Kangra district. Moreover, 755 water supply schemes remained disrupted in the state, with the highest, 137, in Mandi district.