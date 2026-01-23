IMD forecasts snowfall in Kashmir for two days

Kashmir is bracing for the season’s first major snowfall as two Western Disturbances are active over the region. A man warms himself up next to a bonfire on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on a chilly Thursday evening. (REUTERS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts have predicted snowfall, which could last for two days. Several parts of Kashmir began recording snow, rain and gusty winds on Thursday night itself.

This winter, the Valley has so far received minimal snowfall and even the higher reaches, which used to be covered with a thick white blanket in December and January, have received less snowfall.

Major roads that used to remain closed in winter are still open even as half of the winter has already ended and the harshest part of the winter, Chilai Kalan, is in its last phase.

A senior IMD officer said the study of current weather patterns suggested the Valley could receive the season’s first major snowfall. “Two Western Disturbances will be active from Thursday, bringing snow to plains as well.”

Faizan Arif, who runs an independent weather channel, said a strong Western Disturbance was near 95% intensity.

“The Western Disturbance is set to begin impacting higher reaches of North Kashmir from Thursday. By night, most parts of Jammu & Kashmir will come under its influence. There is a very high probability of widespread snowfall across Kashmir plains, along with parts of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Kathua,” he said, adding that although the system itself will weaken within 24 hours, snowfall during this window was expected to be intense, supported by exceptionally high moisture availability.

“The peak impact period will be from Thursday night through Friday late afternoon, though rain/snow may linger in some areas until the morning of Saturday,” he said, adding that the change in weather could lead to prolonged cold conditions.

The Kashmir Valley is anxiously waiting for snowfall and rains as the extended dry spell has taken the deficit in precipitation to 85% in November, December and the month of January, which used to be the wettest winter period.