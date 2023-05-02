Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked for 4.5-lakh fraud

Police have booked the owner of an immigration firm for allegedly duping some natives of Uttar Pradesh of a total of ₹4.50 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Tanzania. Despite clearing all dues, the complainants were not able to fly to Tanzania, following which they approached the Chandigarh Police. (Getty images)

The complainants, Bharat Kumar Sahni, Sanjay Kumar and others, alleged that they sent their passports to AJ Group Overseas, currently running as Carrom Overseas, in Sector 34, in August last year.

They said they were called to the office on September 27, 2022, and they paid around ₹4 lakh for tickets and visas. They received the visas the same day. But when they were on their way to the airport on October 10, they were told that the flight was cancelled and that their police verification was pending.

On December 28, they were told to pay ₹51,000 more as they will have to remain under quarantine in a hotel for a few days.

But despite clearing all dues, they were not able to fly to Tanzania, following which they approached the police.

Police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-34 police station.