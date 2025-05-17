In biggest drug bust this year, Punjab cops seize 85kg heroin

In the biggest drug seizure in Punjab so far this year, Tarn Taran police recovered 85kg of heroin after busting a narco-smuggling module controlled by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and operated by a UK-based drug handler by arresting his local operative, Amarjot Singh alias Jota, a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar district, on Friday. Accused in custody of the police. Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana showing 85 kg heroin recovered from a smuggler on Friday. (HT Photo)

Amarjot was receiving the drug consignments from cross-border smugglers and supplying the contraband across Punjab. His house at Bhittewad village served as a major stash point for the network, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Terming it a big success, the DGP said: “The module was busted after Tarn Taran police carried out a big intelligence-based operation, led by senior superintendent of police Abhimanyu Rana. Three consignments were recovered from Amarjot’s possession. On Thursday, 5kg heroin was recovered from him, while 40kg of heroin was found concealed in the washing machine at his house at Bhittewad. Another 40kg of heroin was recovered from Rakh Sarai village that falls under the jurisdiction of Sarai Amanat Khan police station of Tarn Taran”, Yadav said in a video message posted on social media.

Yadav said that Amarjot was working on the behest of his UK-based drug handler Lalli and was receiving drug consignments from cross border drug smugglers, who were using drones to transport the contraband. Investigations have revealed that Amarjot collected heroin consignments from various border points and distributed them to local suppliers to supply further in different areas of Punjab, he added.

“This is the biggest seizure so far this year and a clear indication of the scale and sophistication of transnational drug trafficking networks we are dealing with,” Yadav said.

Sharing operation details, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said acting on reliable information, a police team of CIA staff under the supervision of DSP (D) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra conducted a targeted operation and apprehended the accused from near Chabhal road in Tarn Taran and recovered 5 kg heroin from his scooter.

Jota came to Rakh Serai to deliver 5kg heroin. “He is a pharmacist, but turned into a drug addict and worked at behest of Lalli. He received the heroin consignments smuggled from Pakistan. All the consignments of Lalli were stored by Jota,” said Rana, while addressing a press conference.

During questioning, Amarjot disclosed that he has concealed two consignments of 40kg each at Rakh Sarai Amanat Khan (which was freshly smuggled from Pakistan) and another is in the washing machine at his house in village Bhittewad, said the SSP, while adding that police teams were immediately dispatched at both the locations have recovered the contraband, taking the total recovery to 85 kg, he said.

A case under Sections 21 (c) and 25 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Tarn Taran city police station.

The seizure comes on a day when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the “Nasha Mukti Yatra” amid the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs) in Punjab, an initiative of the state government to eliminate drug abuse.