In Chandigarh, Sonam Wangchuk advocates for action on climate change

Making a stop in the city during his "Chalo Delhi Climate March", Ladakh-based activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Friday highlighted the importance of safeguarding the delicate ecosystem of Ladakh and the Himalayas at large.

The activist, who embarked on his march from Leh on September 1 delivered an address at the Panjab University, saying, “Because of global warming, the glaciers in the Himalayas are melting and we need to raise our voice for Ladakh and for the Himalayas.”

Activities like unchecked mining, deforestation and unplanned tourism, he said, were behind the delicate ecosystem changing as well as the frequent flooding and landslides.

Wangchuk dubbed his protest non-political, saying they only sought peaceful resolution to their issues. He added that fatlering water supply and other ecological issues had become a reality for Ladakh.

Protests over the demand of constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which has provision for the administration of certain tribal areas as autonomous entities, had rocked the UT earlier in the year. He emphasised that the provision was necessary to preserve the cultural identity of Ladakh’s indigenous people.

Speaking about the UT status of Ladakh, Wangchuk said the move was initially welcomed but there is a growing need for a legislature. “Jammu and Kashmir are still better off than us as they have a legislature. Without it, we are a body without a soul and we want that statehood of Ladakh be restored,” he added.

Accompanied by an entourage of around 100 people, Wangchuk set off for Delhi later in the day. He is expected to end his march at the Raj Ghat on October 2.

Lovzang Chetan, a 60-year-old farmer from Stok village, said the indigenous people hope that they are facing increasing issues while practising farming in view of the changing weather conditions.

Stenzin Gonbo, 50, a retired army havaldar, said he has witnessed the changing weather patterns as more and more mining companies have set up operatings in the region. “We don’t mind development but keep the local people in the loop. Companies come and create a mess and then leave but we have to keep living here,” he added.

Those marching with Wangchuk also spoke of their personal connection with Chandigarh, saying their children often come to the city to study.

Students from around tricty also poured in to hear Wangchuk’s address. Tenzin, a student of Tibetan descent from Chandigarh University, Gharuan had come to meet with Wangchuk along with other Tibetan students from Chandigarh University.