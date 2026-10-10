India Post to start drone-based mail delivery on 110 routes in Himachal

In line with its policy of extending its reach from rugged trails to the skies, India Post will soon begin drone-based delivery of mail and parcels on 110 routes across Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, this service is operational on 36 routes and has yielded positive results. (HT File)

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Currently, this service is operational on 36 routes and has yielded positive results.

Sanjay Singh, chief postmaster general of the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle, shared this information on Friday on the occasion of World Post Day. He said that “drone delivery” has been introduced to transport mail and parcels to remote and inaccessible hilly villages, resulting in time savings and enhanced service reliability.

Singh was addressing the media as the National Postal Week commenced in the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle on Friday. This week-long observance runs from October 9 to October 15. World Post Day marks the historic anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874. Its objective is to raise public awareness regarding the vital role the postal department plays in the daily lives of citizens and businesses, as well as its socio-economic contributions.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh noted that this year’s observance focuses on the increasing use of technology and innovation in postal operations, aiming to make postal services more accessible, simple, and convenient for every citizen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh noted that this year’s observance focuses on the increasing use of technology and innovation in postal operations, aiming to make postal services more accessible, simple, and convenient for every citizen. {{/usCountry}}

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He mentioned that the service was inaugurated on August 13 of this year with the drone delivery of the National Flag (Tiranga) from the Mandi Head Post Office to the Rehardhar Branch Post Office. In a mountainous state like Himachal, this historic initiative reduces the time required to deliver mail and parcels to remote villages and makes the service more reliable.