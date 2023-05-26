Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army, IAF conduct joint exercise along western borders

Army, IAF conduct joint exercise along western borders

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2023 01:23 AM IST

The exercise was carried out in realistic tactical settings; a high level of operational preparedness and synergy was displayed between Western Command, Strategic Forces and the Indian Air Force

Indian Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade and the Western Command conducted a joint exercise in synergy with the Indian Air Force (IAF) along the western borders to deploy paratroopers with new-generation weapon systems in support of mechanised forces deep inside enemy territory to facilitate, and enhance the operational reach of their own forces.

Indian Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade and the Western Command conducted a joint exercise in synergy with the Indian Air Force along the western borders. (HT Photo)
C-130J Superhercules, C-17 Globemaster and AN-32 aircraft were used to insert troops and specialised equipment into designated areas in the obstacle-ridden terrain with clinical precision.

The exercise was carried out in realistic tactical settings. A high level of operational preparedness and synergy was displayed between Western Command, strategic forces and the IAF to undertake integrated operations in an obstacle-ridden terrain.

