Inmate held with drugs on return to Karnal jail

The district police on Tuesday arrested an inmate for allegedly carrying intoxicating capsules on his return to jail from his residence in Panipat, after completing his bail period.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 22(B) of the NDPS Act and Section 42 of the Prisons Act. (HT File)

The inmate, Rinku, a resident of Rerkala village, under the jurisdiction of Matlauda police station in Panipat district has been serving a life sentence for murder.

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Acting on prior information and suspicion, the prison administration conducted a thorough search of the inmate and his belongings. Subsequently, he was placed under observation in the prison hospital.

On the night of November 8, 2026, when the inmate visited the restroom, a prison warder again conducted a search and discovered narcotic pills hidden inside a red rubber balloon.

The recovered pills were of the ‘Adinok’ brand. The total weight, including the balloon, was 6.4 grams.

Following prescribed procedures, the police sealed the recovered pills and handed them over to the Ram Nagar police station.

Based on a complaint filed by deputy superintendent of jail, Dharmchand, the Ram Nagar police station registered an FIR against the accused, Rinku, under Section 22(B) of the NDPS Act and Section 42 of the Prisons Act.

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