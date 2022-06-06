Inter-District Cricket Tournament: Mohali dominates Ludhiana, match ends in draw
While the two-day test match between Ludhiana and Mohali ended in a draw, the guest dominated the host on the concluding day of the second match of the Punjab Inter-District Cricket Tournament being played at Mullanpur on Sunday.
After winning the toss, Ludhiana invited Mohali to bat, who scored 204 runs in 58.2 overs.
On the other hand, Ludhiana could only score 184 runs in 73 overs against Mohali in the first innings.
After a shaky start, Ludhiana managed to score 84 for four before end of the play on Day 1. Resuming the play on Day 2, the host team kept losing the wickets and were wrapped at 184.
Shabd Tangri of Ludhiana remained unbeaten at 61 runs in 154 balls, while Sakhsam Vij scored 56 runs. Both Guransh Singh and Aryan Bhatia took three wickets each, while Aryamann NA Singh captured two wickets against the hosts.
In the second innings, Mohali scored 202 runs at the loss of four wickets at the end of the concluding day.
Aryan Bhatia and Sehaj Khanna scored brilliant half centuries. While the former scored 50 not out in 63 deliveries, the latter smacked 58 runs off 84 balls.
Shabd Tangri took two wickets against Mohali in the second innings, while Vikrant Singh and Siddhant Tiwari clinched a wicket each.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
