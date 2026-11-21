International kabaddi player and former Indian team captain Yadwinder Singh, popularly known as Yada Surakhpuria, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party fold.

In a post on X, Mann said Surakhpuria’s entry would strengthen the state’s sporting culture and help motivate youngsters to stay away from drugs. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, Mann said Surakhpuria’s entry would strengthen the state’s sporting culture and help motivate youngsters to stay away from drugs.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The chief minister highlighted Surakhpuria’s sporting achievements, including being named the best stopper in the World Cup, and said he brought recognition to Punjab through his performances on the international stage. Surakhpuria is also the sarpanch of Surakhpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Welcoming him to the party, Mann expressed hope that his experience in sports and grassroots leadership would inspire the younger generation to take up sports and channelise their energies into positive activities.