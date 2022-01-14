Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITF juniors tennis tournament: Aayush, Lanlana upset top seeds

Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Seventh seed Aayush P Bhat of USA upset top seed Chirag Duhan 7-6(3), 7-6(6) while Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand outplayed top seed Shruti Ahlawat 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ U-18 and girls’ U-18 quarter-final matches, respectively, to book their spots in the semi-finals during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Thursday.

Aayush P Bhat maintained his momentum throughout the match to beat Duhan in a tough match. He will play Bhushan Haobam in the semi-final on Friday. In another quarter-final tie, Haobam knocked out Woohyuk Chang of Korea 6-4, 6-4. Lucas Phanthala of France and qualifier Manas Dhamne also advanced into the semi-finals in the boys’ singles category.

Tararudee of Thailand outplayed top seed Shruti Ahlawat 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets without any trouble. Vaishnavi Adkar beat Lakshmi Gowda 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets. Vlada Mincheva of Russia and second seed M Safi of Iran advanced into the last four in the girls’ singles category.

Results(quarter-finals)

Boys’ U-18: Aayush P Bhat (USA) [7] bt Chirag Duhan (IND) [1] 7-6(3), 7-6(6); Bushan Haobam (IND) (Q) bt Woohyuk Chang (KOR) 6-4, 6-4; Lucas Phanthala (FRA) bt Daksh Ashok Agarwal (IND) 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5; Manas Dhamne (IND) (Q) bt Fadi Bidan (LBN) 6-3, 7-5.

Girls’ U-18: Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [5] bt Shruti Ahlawat (IND) [1] 6-2, 6-1; Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [7] bt Lakshmi Gowda (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Vlada Mincheva (RUS) [6] bt Suhihta Maruri (IND) [4] 6-1, 6-2; M Safi (IRI) [2] bt S Sirimalla (IND) [8] 6-4, 6-2.

