I’ve been treated like a stranger in my own party: Anil Vij

Mincing no words, Ambala Cantt MLA and former Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that he is being sidelined and treated like a “stranger” within his party. Vij, who held the home, health, AYUSH and medical education and research portfolios in former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cabinet, has been upset ever since the party named Nayab Singh Saini as the new CM. (HT File)

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ambala candidate Banto Kataria, Vij, who is one of the star campaigners of the saffron party, said, “Mujhe toh meri party ke kuch logo ne begana kar diya (Some people of my party have ostracised me).

“Kai bar begane apno se zada kaam karte hai or hum bhi kaam kar ke dikhayenge (Many times strangers do more work than insiders; we will also show our efforts),” he said.

Vij, who held the home, health, AYUSH and medical education and research portfolios in former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cabinet, has been upset ever since the party named Nayab Singh Saini as the new CM. The Ambala Cantt MLA has been restricted himself to his constituency ever since electioneering kicked off.

Arrogant alliance can’t be trusted: CM Saini

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was also present at the Vijay Sankalp Rally at Ambala, took potshots at the INDI bloc, stating, “An arrogant alliance is not worthy of trust.”

“Congress and its allies mislead people by making false promises. The country cannot develop with their false promises,” said Saini while making a pitch for a third term of the BJP government.

“We have to make the lotus BJP bloom in entire Haryana. For this, we will have to go to every house and encourage them to vote for BJP,” said Saini.

Vote after assessing work of Cong, BJP govts: Shekhawat

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat meanwhile said people should compare the works of both the Congress and BJP governments before taking a call on who to vote for.

He added, “Before Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, just two types of news made the headlines in the country – scam and terrorism.”